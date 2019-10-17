Sheriff 'disheartened' by tabling of dispatch merger

Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour says he's "disheartened" by the Hickory Club's announced discomfort with consolidating Lockport police dispatch with his office.
Voutour on Thursday sent an email to members of the Common Council, the county legislature and employees of the city and the county expressing his disappointment with the news.
"I was disheartened to read today’s Union-Sun article stating that dispatch talks are being tabled. This discussion has taken place for more than 20 years," Voutour wrote.
He added that "through a lot of hard work, everything the city has asked for has been granted and it still seems 'not good enough.'"
"This leads me to believe that Lockport simply wants to continue on the same path they have been on. If that is the case, I ask that someone tell me. My staff and I have worked countless hours to prepare and our time could be spent elsewhere. I remind the city you are operating a 911 system that could fail at any time. At a time when private ambulance response times have been a topic of discussion, first rate emergency medical dispatch is a must," Voutour wrote.
The city had been offered dispatch consolidation on the county's main frequency at no cost, and that offer was spurned because Hickory Club had safety concerns over sharing a frequency with multiple other law enforcement agencies. The union had expressed a desire to obtain a separate frequency for Lockport Police Department, and the county legislature formally offered the city that separate frequency at no cost on Tuesday.
Hickory Club president Kevin Lucinski told the US&J on Wednesday that the union executive board "at this time" did not feel it had enough information to agree to dispatch consolidation. He specifically cited concerns about the county's ability to pay for the additional personnel that would be needed to man a separate frequency.
In a Thursday phone interview, Voutour described the union's financial concerns as "bizarre."
"They (the police union) have nothing to do with the county finances. To me that’s nothing more than a roadblock," Voutour said.
Lucinski did not close the door to dispatch consolidation on Wednesday.
"We are still talking with the mayor ... nothing is dead in the water," he said.
The county legislature's approving resolution also offered a separate dispatch channel to North Tonawanda, which currently pays for a separate channel, at no additional cost.
Voutour said that when he told this to North Tonawanda Police Chief Roger Zgolak, "The chief was very pleased it happened."
LPD's 911 call center is down to one working phone line, after the other two lines failed. Earlier this year, the Common Council considered a contract with Motorola Solutions, Inc. to replace the equipment and provide five years of network and support services for $280,000, but the proposal was tabled amid the dispatch consolidation talks.
