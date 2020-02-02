Niagara County Sheriff Deputy Joseph W. Flagler has been working for years to keep local youth safe.
Flagler has done such a great job at managing the county's 548 sex offenders that he has now received national recognition from OffenderWatch, the company that provides the management software tool for the sex offenders website.
Flagler said he got the award for being a "fantastic user" of OffenderWatch, and collecting more data than the state requires.
"We go above the minimum of what the state says we can collect," the deputy explained, calling the recognition "fantastic."
"I've worked very hard. I really feel that I'm doing something for our society," Flagler said.
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti wasn't surprised about the recognition.
"We're proud of Deputy Flagler for being recognized for his often-thankless work. ... Deputy Flagler and our other officers and staff are some of the best in the field, always ensuring our community is safe and protected," Filicetti said in a release.
Flagler, a 34-year veteran of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, is no stranger to keeping youth protected. He started off in 1986 on road patrol and spent six years as a school resource officer.
He's been managing the sex offenders database since 2008.
Flagler said he got into law enforcement because he wanted to do something to better society. He believes overseeing the county's sex offenders and ensuring they stay compliant with the laws required of them is a great way he can make a positive impact.
"This is the best avenue I have found in this career field that I can do something for my community," Flagler said.
He said the "number one goal" is for children not to become a victim of sex offenders, and that the OffenderWatch program allows parents the opportunity to see how many and how close offenders might live to them and also what they look like.
And it's a good idea to stay alert. Flagler said the number of sex offenders "gradually grows every year."
He said with his job he tries to not get too caught up on their conviction history but rather to focus on making sure they are compliant with the law.
"I look at this way. Someone's got to do this job, so for whatever it's worth ... Yes, I know they have a dirty detailed background and I don't concentrate on their conviction history. My thing is to make them compliant with New York state law," Flagler said.
There are three different levels to sex offenders, with level three being the highest risk offenders and level one being the lowest risk offenders.
All three are sent a mailer ever year to ensure they still live at the same address they reported to the state. Flagler said the state doesn't mandate law enforcement to physically verify the sex offenders live at the address they indicate on these mailers but that the Niagara County Sheriff's Office makes a point of physically verifying it.
"Anybody can sign that mailer and send it back to Albany and say, 'Yeah I'm still living at that house' ... We go and knock on that door to make sure they are in there," Flagler said.
The database can be accessed at icrimewatch.net/index.php?AgencyID=54113&disc= .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.