Sheriff's office mourns loss of K9 'JJ'

JJ, a bloodhound with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, died suddenly on Monday, Sheriff James R. Voutour announced.
JJ was bred, born, raised and trained by Special Deputy Joseph Moll through the generosity of Robert Stevens and his bloodhound kennel based in Douglas, Massachusetts. JJ was a second-generation man tracker for the sheriff's office, used for criminal investigations and locating missing persons.
During their 10 years as a K9 team, Moll and JJ were involved in numerous high profile cases. In addition to her work for the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, JJ assisted investigations and searches by numerous other police agencies in Western New York.
When not tracking people, JJ could be found with Moll participating in K9 demonstrations and speaking engagements. She was often described as very friendly and great with children.
JJ was named after the late Niagara County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Juron, who died in December 2005.
Of JJ, Voutour said, "Her dedication and love for her job, as well as her friendly and positive demeanor, will be greatly missed."
