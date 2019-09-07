The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the community to promote its programs and solicit feedback from municipal leaders.
Niagara County Undersheriff Michael Filicetti will be meeting with town supervisors and village mayors throughout the county.
"The sheriff’s office has a great working relationship with our community partners. There is no better way to learn about the needs of a community than to go out and meet with representatives to let them know we are here for them," Sheriff James Voutour said.
The sheriff’s office offers a wide variety of programs available to the community, including sex offender management, which can be used by parents to protect their children from sex offenders residing in their community. The Child Passenger Safety Program allows sheriff's deputies, who are certified technicians, to properly inspect and install child passenger safety seats.
Filicetti said, “One of the primary goals with this initiative is to create a dialog with representatives in each of the towns and villages. We also aim to collaborate with police chiefs and other law enforcement personnel to solicit feedback as to how the sheriff’s office can improve their service to the community.”
A list of services available from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is available at www.NiagaraSheriff.com. You can download a mobile app as well, which is available for Apple or Android devices, by searching Niagara Sheriff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.