Sheriff Mike Filicetti paid a visit to the Lockport town board during its Wednesday work session to find out whether sheriff's office services are up to par in the town.
Filicetti noted that Lockport is the busiest of the towns serviced by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, having generated more than 17,000 calls in 2021.
Supervisor Mark Crocker asked about drugs and guns in the county and was told that both are prevalent in both its cities and its rural towns.
A local drug task force staffed by law enforcement officers from the sheriff's office, Lockport and Niagara Falls Police departments and federal partners, has been busy, Filicetti said.
“Even though the gun violence is more prevalent in Niagara Falls, it still spills out to the towns,” he added.
Highway Superintendent Dave Miller asked whether sheriff's deputies could issue reminders to private operators to avoid dumping materials on roadways.
Specifically, he mentioned private snow plow operators and farm equipment operators who track mud and dirt onto roads. While snowfall likely has ended for the season, Miller said, piles of dirt on the roadway could pose hazard to a motorcyclist traveling 55 mph.
Miller also told Filicetti that he has heard complaints about inmates leaving Niagara County Jail without a ride and "pestering" neighbors for transportation and money.
Filicetti said he’d take care of all three of Miller's requests.
Also during the board's work session:
— Town engineer Rob Klavoon reported Catholic Health's plan to extend Shimer Drive west about 600 feet, and extend the town's water line about 400 feet, as part of the development of the new Lockport Memorial Hospital off South Transit Road between Ruhlmann Road and Shimer Drive. The hospital is assuming all inspection and construction costs, and the work is scheduled to begin next week, Klavoon said.
— The board authorized spending of $1,000 to design and produce 200 commemorative coins in conjunction with the Town of Lockport's bicentennial in 2024. The money will come from the town budget line item for the annual Lockport Memorial Day parade, which will not take place this year, according to board member Paul Siejak.
