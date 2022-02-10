Sheriff's forensic lab reaccredited

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%.