Niagara County Sheriff's Canine Deputy Atom has been awarded a bullet- and stab-protective vest by the charitable organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The charity's mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The body armor for K9s is U.S.-made, custom fitted and certified. Each vest has a value ranging from $1,700 to $2,300.
Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 4,500 vests in all 50 states, with financing coming from private and corporate donors. For more information go to: www.vik9s.org.
