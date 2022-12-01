NEWFANE — One driver was reportedly injured in a two-vehicle, head-on collision Thursday on the 7100 block of Ridge Road.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, multiple 911 calls about the accident came in about 12:08 p.m. Preliminary investigation showed a vehicle heading west on Ridge Roiad crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.
The driver who crossed the center line was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of "serious but non-life threatening injuries," the sheriff's office said.
The collision is under review by the sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit.
