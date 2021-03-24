A special committee to study the feasibility of moving the city's current in-house police dispatch to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is being formed immediately, according to Mayor Michelle Roman.
Roman said the committee will include aldermen, representatives of the city's police and fire boards, police and fire unions, county legislators and representatives of other nearby municipalities.
The move is in direct response to a recommendation made late last week by State Attorney General Letitia James, who released a detailed report on policing and dispatch actions taken by Lockport Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff's personnel on the night of Troy Hodge’s death in the city in June of 2019.
While James concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish any crime was committed by responding Lockport officers nor Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies, she also “encouraged” the LPD to discontinue its in-house 911 dispatch operations and use the Niagara County Central Dispatch Center.
Alderman Rick Abbott said Tuesday that he was planning to bring the dispatch move up for discussion at the very next council work session. It was originally talked about at length a few years ago, he said, during the last contract negotiations between the city and its police union.
At that time, Abbott said the sheriff's department and county officials negotiated a new dispatch agreement with then mayor Dave Wohleben.
“They said they would provide the service for free and committed to giving the city its own dedicated phone line,” Abbott said.
“The Attorney General's report says we should have services go to the county. They have a state-of-the-art communications room. The equipment we have (at the LPD) is 30 years old. It made sense then and it makes sense now.”
City Clerk Paul Oates said the current city/police union contract was ratified in 2016 and expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Abbott said he thought the dispatch move was a done deal, but it subsequently nixed by the city's police union, which included in its new contract the stipulation that any such move would need to be negotiated first with the Lockport Police Benevolent Association.
“We can't afford as a city to upgrade our system,” Abbott said, estimating the costs anywhere between a quarter million to a half million dollars. “We would still need to absorb the start-up cost for radios and computers, but this way we get more cops out on the streets.”
Alderman Joe Oates said the AG report clearly stipulates that this is an issue the city needs to address immediately.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said according to a resolution passed by the county Legislature in 2019, the dispatch service would be free to the city and since that time, knows of no rescinding of that resolution. Filicetti noted that the county would need to hire about a half dozen more dispatchers to cover the additional coverage area.
“This isn't like turning on a switch. There's costs and training and policy discussions that need to take place prior to us taking it over,” Filicetti said, stressing that the decision to make such a move is not his, it's the city's alone to make.
Oates also said the city wanted to move the police dispatch over to the county a couple of years ago.
“They take 60 percent of all emergency calls as it is — and all the cell calls. We have to address it and see if the county will still take up 911. It would improve manpower on the streets,” Oates said.
Alderwoman Ellen Schratz said she needed more time to study the issue before committing to how she would vote on the matter, but she did echo similar remarks as Abbott and Oates.
“They tried to move dispatch over to the county a few years ago and it seemed to make sense to me at that time,” Schratz said.
“My feeling is if it would help out the police department financially and with manpower, it looks like it might be a good idea.”
The AG's report noted both the LPD and NCSD dispatch centers were working the calls the night Hodge died while in police custody. It also cited “miscues,” including the dispatch of an ambulance near, not at the direct location of Hodge's arrest and subsequent death.
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott could not be reached for comment.
