A 14-year-old girl reported missing in Niagara Falls on Friday has been located, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced via email at 2:30 p.m.
Sheriff's office: Missing teen located
Obituaries
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Teens sentenced for roles in fatal shooting of Medina college student
- A celebration of Denise Noble's life
- Two sentenced in child abuse case
- District: LHS, Belknap closed over 'tip'
- Lockport schools report COVID-19 cases
- Meet three LPD officers in training
- Hochul agrees to consider decriminalization of prostitution
- Investigation of human remains in woods leads to second body
- Man charged with DWI after South Transit stop
- Police investigation underway as two Lockport schools are closed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.