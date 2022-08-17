The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has renewed a five-year purchasing agreement with the camera supplier Axon. The county legislature earlier this month approved a budget modification that will allow the sheriff's office to spend $63,000 of federal asset forfeiture funds on 81 new cameras.
Axon has been NCSO's chief supplier of cameras for about 10 years. The new agreement calls for batches of new and updated equipment to be supplied every 2-1/2 years, according to Sheriff Michael Filicetti.
“Cameras will be updated (in late 2024/early 2025) to make sure that we have the newest technology.” Filicetti said.
The new equipment includes 65 body cameras for road patrol and corrections officers, 25 car cameras equipped with a new license plate reading feature, and an interrogation room camera.
A larger digital storage device for video footage is also being procured.
“Our storage abilities had to be expanded due to the amount of video evidence that we get on a daily basis,” Filicetti said.
The Asset Forfeiture Fund contains the seized funds of illegal assets, such as money that was in the possession of a drug dealer. The fund is operated by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“When we do a drug investigation, and there’s an arrest made where we seize assets which include funds, then we’re able to use those funds once they’ve been approved and put into our asset forfeiture account,” Filicetti said. “We’re able to use those for law enforcement purposes.”
Filicetti said NCSO has been satisfied with the quality of equipment supplied by Axon, and he believes it's a good idea to maintain a good relationship with the company, versus working with a different provider. Axon equipment is standardized for NCSO and its employees already know how to operate it, he said.
“This is what all of our equipment is based off of. It’s what all of our evidence is stored on,” Filicetti said. “It didn’t make much sense to go to a different company and start over again when we already have a base with Axon.”
