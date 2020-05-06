Sheriff's office suspends inmate work release program

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has suspended its work release program until further notice.
Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced the move on Wednesday, saying the program is being shut down due to the temporary layoffs agreed upon by members of the Niagara County and the Civil Service Employees Association Union. Niagara County officials negotiated an agreement with CSEA, the white collar employee union, to allow for voluntary layoffs for those who have had their job duties curtailed as a result of the governor’s staffing reduction orders.
The work program is an alternative to incarceration, which supervises civilians sentenced to community service, as well as low-risk inmates currently serving time in the Niagara County Jail on community service work sites. Community organizations that have utilized the work program will be advised when the program is able to reopen.
In addition, the Niagara County Jail has been on a number of restrictions, limiting inmates and visitors from coming into and going out of the jail. in the past should be aware of the service change and the community
Individuals with specific concerns regarding the stoppage of the program are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 438-3370.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.