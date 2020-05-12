Christopher Sherman is running for a seat on the Lockport school board as part of the Kids First slate.
Sherman, a father of two girls who are students in the district, put his name into consideration for appointment to a vacant seat late last year and was not chosen. At the time, he had said the school board needed to be more transparent and open to the public.
In confirming his candidacy in the June 9 election, he said that hasn't changed, pointing to the way district officials handled the controversy caused by administration's refusal to grant North Park Junior High School-based peer mediator Ronald Cheatham's request for part-time status.
Sherman is running as part of the Kids First slate that calls for refocusing spending on classrooms, electing a more diverse school board that does a better job of listening, and spending every dollar wisely.
A Tuesday report listing candidates for the Lockport school board said Sherman could not be reached for comment, but he was not called.
