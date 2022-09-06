The Sherwin-Williams store at 5871 S. Transit Road, Lockport, is open again for business, the company announced Tuesday. Curbside pickup of orders called in or placed online is at the back door.
The store was closed on Monday after an SUV smashed through the front of the store about 10:30 a.m.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a 2016 Chevy Traverse drove through the front door, front window and brick wall. The driver told deputies that she was pulling into a parking spot and hit the brakes but the vehicle would not stop. The driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation. No one inside the store reported any injuries.
