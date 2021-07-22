Shoe drive benefits Lockport Presbyterian Home

The public is invited to participate in a shoe drive to raise money for Lockport Presbyterian Home.
In support of the fundraiser, First Presbyterian Church, All Saints parish, St. John the Baptist church, The Dale Association, Lockport Family YMCA, Lockport Public Library and the Niagara County Office For the Aging all are acting as drop-off locations for new and gently used footwear.
Funds2Org will send the footwear to charities around the world that support small businesses in developing countries — and make a donation to Lockport Presbyterian Home based on the weight of shoes collected at each site. Donated shoes will be sent to developing countries for impoverished people to start their own businesses.
Not-for-profit Lockport Presbyterian Home has set a goal of collecting approximately 2,500 pairs of footwear by July 31. The donation that it receives from Funds2Org is earmarked for crafts, Bingo and other game supplies, entertainment, transportation to outings, catered meals and other requests of the residents of the senior care community.
Shoes can be dropped off at the home, 327 High St., any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at any of the above-listed, supporting drop-off locations.
Lockport Presbyterian Home will host a bake sale on July 31, the last day of the shoe drive, from 1 to 5 p.m.
