An investigation into a Halloween night crash and gunfire on the corner of Walnut and Adams Streets is ongoing with no new reports or names of potential suspects.
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott described the neighborhood where the crash occurred to be the scene of very few calls.
“That neighborhood is not prone to those type of things,” Abbott said. “But all it takes is a few bad people going through a neighborhood that could cause chaos, havoc and fear.”
Because of the ongoing investigation, Abbott did not give out details, but that he did not believe anyone was in danger in that part of the city. He characterized the individuals involved as “passing through.”
“I can tell you this, maybe without divulging anything from the investigation,” Abbott said. “Nobody that we’re talking to that would even be potentially involved in this thing even lives in the neighborhood.”
While Abbott was aware of neighbors being concerned, there was little he could say. He noted that some cases took longer than others, citing the charges of vehicular manslaughter in a case that started in August. Sometimes the information has to be kept closely guarded.
“When you have an investigation – and we have potential suspects, that’s a non-issue – but what happens is that social media being what it is, it’s actually pretty much social misinformation,” he said. “That’s the problem with the social media. …. look at all the misinformation that gets on there. … There was a car accident. There was reports of shots fire, two blocks up from the car accident.”
Abbott noted that the city had faced a similar situation last Halloween with the death of Cheyenne Farewell, but that the investigation was successful.
“We weren’t releasing information then and we wrapped that one up in 72 hours,” he said.
“The men and women we got working out there are doing their job,” he concluded. “It just takes time and I know people don’t want to hear that, but it’s true.
“We don’t do a thorough investigation, we potentially charge somebody who had not done it? Is that what people don’t want to see? The bad guy could be out on the street. Is that what they want? For us to rush to conviction?
“They would want to be afforded the same latitude in the system that everyone else gets.”
