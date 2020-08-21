While city and police officials continue to investigate several recent incidents of shots fired in the city's Fourth Ward, residents wonder if additional youth programs would help stem the tide.
In the latest incident, reports of shots fired brought police to the area of South and Washburn streets about 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Chief of Police Steven Abbott said no one was hurt, but an investigation is open.
“We’re working on that right now, we’re looking into the incidents,” Abbott said Friday.
The Aug. 10 incident is the third shots fired call in the past four months in the Fourth Ward of Lockport, one of which occurred in May on Genesee Street and another in June on Washburn and Lewis streets.
“The shot fired calls we’ve had, fortunately there’s been no injuries and we’re currently investigating,” Abbott said. “We’re working diligently to try to address the issue. … We’ve already increased patrols and we’re working to bring it to a resolution as soon as possible.”
Fourth Ward Alderwoman Kelly Van De Mark said the incidents are “very concerning” and “high on the list.”
“We’ve talked to residents who are very concerned and communicated with the Lockport Police and Chief Abbott to insure there’s a plan in place,” she said. “There is a plan, but due to its nature, I cannot discuss it.”
Judy Hill is a 50-year-old mother of five who lives in the impacted area.
“The things they need to do is for the youth,” she said, in response to the question of how the city should respond to the shootings in her community. “Give them a rec center. They need something to do. Back in the day, it wasn’t like the way it is now. There used to be places to go.”
Hill also said she coached little league cheerleading for years, but would not be doing that this season, because of COVID-19.
“It’s really too bad,” she said. “That’s what the kids look forward to, but because of corona, we had to shut it down.”
Abbott said the reason for the shootings was not due to a lack of activities for the youth.
“That’s someone’s opinion, I can’t comment on that,” he said. “I can tell you that school being out has nothing to do with what we’ve got going on here. … It’s not due to the youth not having anything to do.”
Mayor Michelle Roman said that COVID-19 has shut many programs down but remained optimistic in the programs that continue.
“I’ve always felt we needed more things for the youth to do,” she said. “That’s why we continue to build stuff up. That’s why we’re putting up the skatepark … (and other initiatives aimed at) helping kids get outdoors and active.”
Roman said she did not think local youth were involved with the recent shootings.
Genesee resident Lindy Petrishin said that without community involvement, anything the city does will be difficult. She said last year her daughter was asked if she wanted to buy some heroin. After that she started filming the traffic on her street and sent any good footage to the Niagara County Drug Task Force.
“Those people are gone now from my street but I’m sure they’re somewhere in the neighborhood,” she said. “If people see something, they need to say something. It’s that simple, this is our community. We live here too.”
