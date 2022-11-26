Shop Small Saturday begins at noon today in downtown Lockport, where shoppers will have the chance to buy gifts in a significantly different way than shopping online or camping out in big-box store parking lots on Black Friday.
In the city, Shop Small Saturday coincides with, and complements, Light Up Lockport, a day-long holiday celebration full of open houses and free activities capped by the nighttime Light Up Lockport Christmas parade.
Luckily, the holiday buzz won’t fade after today. Lockport Main Street Inc. reached out to local businesses and offered to pass along any promotions they’re running throughout the holiday season.
“We will put that (on) our website and social media just to get the word out that there’s some holiday shopping to be had in Lockport, and here’s where you’ll get the deals,” Lockport Main Street event planner Grace Platt said. “We’re going to be really beefing up our social media with local businesses, deals, promotions and just things you can do to shop local this holiday season.”
Jessica Dittly, the owner-operator of Terroir General Store, acknowledged the merchandise at small, independent shops usually costs more — but not that much more, she said, and it’s usually higher quality. In addition, shopping local boosts the local economy.
“As we’re coming off the pandemic and settling back into this next phase of life, I know there’s a lot of turbulence people are having, financial turbulence,” Dittly said. “If you could do one in five gifts local, that’d be a huge impact locally.”
Plus, Dittly said, there’s the experience of walking from shop to shop looking for gifts.
“There’s sort of a charm to that,” she said, adding that, together, downtown’s small business owners are growing a destination.
“If people know they can come into Lockport and, between Chenez Popcorn, B&D Bagels, Steamworks, Lake Effect, Savor the Rise, Terroir, Niagara Produce, Lockport Community Farmers Market — that’s a huge food scene, just in retail food, not even talking about restaurants or bars,” she said. “It’s part of building that scene.”
Shopping local is “shopping small,” Platt said, and it does make a difference.
“Shopping small means you’re putting your money back into the community. Every small business has a small business owner and each of them really has a stake hold in our community,” she said. “The more we can support our neighbors in terms of local businesses, the better our community will be in terms of economic enhancements.”
“It’s really important to (shop small) instead of going to Walmart,” Platt added. “Check our out some of our small businesses and see about putting the money back into your community.”
More information can be found at https://lockportmainstreet.com/shop-small.
