Are the concrete barricades stopping vehicles from entering Kibler Park a sign of force by the City of Lockport or a symbol of defeat as it attempts to stop drug activity there?
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott says it's more the latter and he's calling for the barricades' removal, coupled with more police patrolling and a park clean up to make it look more like it once did when he grew up in the neighborhood.
Kibler Park is the only city park that's off limits to vehicles presently, and the barricades give the impression that the park is closed, which it's not, Abbott observed.
The reason for the barricades, he said: “There were many instances of reported drug activity in the area that the neighbors did not like.”
“I understand their concerns," he added. "Vehicles would pull into the parking lot ... down into that area (pointing to the northeast corner of the paved lot), behind the row of new houses, knowing that they can't be seen by the road."
But, "at the same time, there's kids and teenagers who utilize the park and the barricades gives the general appearance that it's closed,” Abbott said.
One man who lives adjacent to the park said there were as many as 50 “kids” a day frequenting the park after hours. He complained that police would clear out the park and within a half-hour a large crowd of youths would return.
Another neighbor, Robert, said he wants the barricades to remain. “There was too much partying and loud music at night,” he said. “It used to be a nice neighborhood.”
Other neighbors said the situation wasn't as bad as it has been made out to be.
Two large slabs of concrete were placed at the end of the driveway entrance to Kibler Park off Elmwood Avenue by the city in March of this year, making it impassable by automobile. Pedestrians and bicyclists have no problem skirting around the barriers.
One better solution, Abbott said, would be for the city to install a gate at the park entrance that could be locked every night and reopened each morning.
An added police presence would counter any negative impacts of removing the barriers, he added.
“Our police just need to patrol this area and this park more to prevent these types of activities at night.”
“The condition of the park is also a concern of mine," Abbott said. "The basketball courts used to get all kinds of use and we don't even have rims or nets up; the swings need work and there's wood chips that need to be leveled off; there's tree limbs laying around that need to be picked up. So, even if people were able to access this park, it hasn't been maintained.”
Police Chief Steve Abbott said officers patrol the park and the area regularly. He suggested that Rick Abbott appeal to the Common Council to support installation of additional lighting in the park, which would discourage large groups from gathering there after closing time.
“We patrol that area regularly, on foot or driving by, day and night,” Steve Abbott said, adding that Lockport Police Department has fielded five calls about groups gathering "suspiciously" in the area since the beginning of the year, and among those callers, one reported possible drug activity.
“A resolution to get rid of the dark areas for people to hide is what we need,” the police chief said.
Rick Abbott said he'd like to see the barricades removed from Kibler Park by the end of the summer.
“I want a safe environment for the people who do come in here,” he said. “Barricades are an extreme, irrational solution. The police have done a good job. We just need to take these barriers out and for them to be even more of a presence.”
