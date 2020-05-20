Seneca Resorts & Casinos have announced that all entertainment shows have been postponed through September. This includes shows scheduled at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Allegany Event Center, and Seneca Niagara and Seneca Allegany Outdoor Concert venues.
In addition to all Seneca shows being postponed, the Sammy Hagar & The Circle with special guest Night Ranger tour has cancelled their entire tour this summer across the country.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the U.S., many entertainment acts have been rescheduling their shows to later dates and into 2021. Original tickets for rescheduled shows will still be honored. Check the Seneca Resorts website for the most up to date information on all entertainment at senecaniagaracasino.com.
Refunds will be available up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled date from the original point of ticket purchase with proof of purchase. Those that purchased tickets at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in 8 Clans or at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in The Logo Shop will have to wait for their refunds to be processed once the resort retail outlets are reopened.
