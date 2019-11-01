Shrubsall bail jumping trial set for March 31

William C. Shrubsall is scheduled to stand trial beginning March 31 on a charge that he jumped bail during a 1996 sexual assault trial and fled to Canada.
Shrubsall, 47, formerly of Niagara Falls, is accused of leaving a bogus suicide note and disappearing May 14, 1996, one day before he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse. A Niagara County Court judge sentenced Shrubsall in absentia to 28 months to seven years in prison, which he is now serving.
Shrubsall later emerged in Nova Scotia under a fake name and committed to series of violent and sexual assaults against women, including a beating that left one victim in a coma. He was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault, aggravated assault and robbery, and was given an indeterminate sentence, with potential lifetime imprisonment.
Though he was declared a dangerous offender in December 2001, the Parole Board of Canada elected to release and deport him to U.S. custody last November.
Last month, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. ruled against a defense motion to have the bail jumping charge dismissed on the grounds that prosecutors unnecessarily delayed indicting Shrubsall.
Friday, Shrubsall appeared before Kloch to have his trial date scheduled. Kloch also set a final pre-trial conference Jan. 30.
Shrubsall, who legally changed his name to Ethan Simon Templar McCloud in 2002, first gained infamy for beating his mother to death with a baseball bat June 25, 1988, the night before he was scheduled to give the valedictory speech at LaSalle High School.
