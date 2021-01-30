The Lockport City School District’s response to questions over its implementation and handling of enhanced security was incomplete at best, according to community activist and district parent Jim Shultz.
At last week’s virtual school board meeting, board president Karen Young issued a brief statement on Shultz’s on-line Citizens Petition for School District Accountability.
Shultz’s petition, signed by more than 100 district residents, seeks accountability on the district’s part for the approval and installation of its facial- and object recognition cameras.
The system has since been rendered inoperable, for the next year-and-a-half at least, by a state law that bars their use while privacy and other issues of biometric security systems in schools are further studied.
Young said the school district’s implementation of the $2.7 million security system was approved in November of 2017 by the New York State Smart School Bond Act Review Board and New York State Education Department Facilities Planning.
“The District’s implementation of facial and object recognition technology resulted from a thoughtful and deliberative process, through which the district adopted appropriate measures to ensure that privacy interests are recognized and protected,” Young said.
“The state Education Department ultimately approved of the district’s balancing of such privacy and security interests.”
Young said the Aegis facial recognition system was purchased through a competitive bidding process.
“The District independently evaluated the Aegis System’s capability and effectiveness in the school setting, and relied on input in that regard from its Smart Schools Bond Act consultant ECC Technologies as well as the project’s architect Trautman Associates,” Young said.
“The District routinely has vendors contact them in an effort to make the District aware of their products or services.
“In each instance, as with the Aegis System, the District’s administration and the Board exercise independent judgment, consistent with fiduciary obligations, to determine whether the product or service is in the District’s best interests.”
Shultz said specific questions he asked regarding a potential “financial conflict of interest” by security consultant Anthony Olivo, the number of false matches the system produced in studies and the district’s alleged investigation of him were not answered in the district statement.
“The statement reads pretty much like it was written by the district’s lawyer,” Shultz said.
“She didn’t answer the questions at all — and her narrative on how they came to buying the system was inaccurate. It was not a competitive bidding process. They were lied to from the beginning. (Olivo) presented himself as an independent security expert.”
Olivo was later shown to have a financial stake in SNTechnologies, the company that developed the Aegis software suite that powers the facial recognition cameras.
“They haven’t heard the last of this,” Shultz said.
“What’s most chilling about this is think about what it says to any district parent or student who wants to address an issue with the district. ‘Question us and we will investigate you.’ “
In an email response to Shultz’s petition on Thursday, School Superintendent Michelle Bradley referred to Young’s written statement, which she attached.
“The attached statement was read at the Jan. 20, 2021 Board of Education meeting by President Karen Young. We hope this is helpful to you,” Bradley said.
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.