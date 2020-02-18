LOCKPORT — A public not-for-profit that supports open government and students from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School are teaming up to force Niagara County, the Niagara County Board of Ethics and the Niagara County Legislature to release financial disclosure statements of public officials from 2013 to 2018.
The University at Buffalo Law School Civil Liberties and Transparency Clinic filed suit on Tuesday, on behalf of the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government, seeking to overturn a Niagara County local law that keeps disclosure statements from before 2019 secret. The lawsuit contends that the local law violates New York State’s Freedom of Information Law.
“Niagara County lacks the power to effect the scope of the Freedom of Information Law,” Michael Higgins, staff attorney for the Civil Liberties and Transparency Clinic, said at a news conference just prior to the start of a Niagara County Legislature meeting Tuesday night.
Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg responded Tuesday night that he had not seen the Open Government Coalition lawsuit but said he will defend the county’s local law.
“When the local law was created in the ‘90s (the legislature) made promises that employee’s information would be kept confidential,” Joerg said.
While Coalition for Open Government has argued that public disclosure would expose potential political corruption, Joerg said that corruption can be identified by law enforcement agencies and the district attorney. The local law allows the disclosure statements to be released to police and prosecutors.
“It’s not like (public release) is needed to weed out corruption,” Joerg said. “(But) if a court orders it, they’ll be produced.”
The case will be heard by New York State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso.
Paul Wolf, an attorney and the president of the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government, said the Niagara County Legislature, in 1996, adopted the local law making the annual financial disclosure statements filed by government officials secret. Wolf said he first learned of the Niagara County restrictions from an article in the Gazette.
“No other county in New York state has such a law. Not Erie County. Not the city of Buffalo,” Wolf Said. “The whole purpose of these forms is to indicate what outside employment and income (government officials have) because there may be a conflict of interest.”
Under pressure from the Coalition for Open Government, the county legislature, in 2019, amended the local law by making disclosure forms filed in 2019 and going forward, subject to full disclosure under the Freedom of Information Law. But financial disclosure statements filed before 2019 would remain secret under the amended law.
“The county has gotten away with violating the Freedom of Information Law for 20 years,” Wolf said. “If you’re going to fix that, fix it completely.”
On August 15, the Coalition for Open Government filed a FOIL request seeking copies of the annual financial disclosure statements filed by Niagara County legislators from 2013 to 2019. That request was denied.
