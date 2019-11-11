Sigma Motor donates 7 machines to CTE program    

MEDINA — Sigma Motor Inc. has donated seven Haas CNC machines to the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Bill Rakonczay, who teaches the Orleans/Niagara BOCES program, says he is very appreciative of all the support that the Middleport-based company has given his students throughout the years. “It gives my students more of an opportunity to work with the latest equipment in our field. It will help prepare my students for the workforce or continuing their studies," he said. "I cannot thank them enough for their generosity.”
Owner Don Heschke said he believed it was important to donate the equipment so the students could continue their learning
“This program is awesome. We have been working with them for a while and we shadow some of the students and I wanted them to explore and get out into the world with what they learn," he said. "I want to give everybody a chance to expand upon their learning and give the class some new stuff so more students can work more.”
