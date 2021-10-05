A Sunnyside Street residence was declared unsafe for inhabitation after a Tuesday fire.
Lockport Fire Department was notified about the fire at 24 Sunnyside at 8:17 a.m. According to Fire Chief Patrick Brady, the fire was under control by 8:35 a.m. and was declared extinguished at 10:12 a.m. One firefighter sustained an injury but remained on duty.
In the course of fighting the blaze, which affected the attic and a second-floor bedroom, firefighters had difficulty moving around the scene due to a large volume of boxes and materials in the hallway leading to the bedroom, according to Brady.
Firefighters reported that both the second floor and the basement held a large volume of boxes and materials, making unsafe conditions in the residence. Brady said that Chief Building Inspector Jason Dool evaluated the residence and possible hoarding conditions and declared the residence would not be safe to inhabit until the amount of boxes and materials is reduced.
Occupants of the residence decided to stay elsewhere until the cleanup work is completed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Brady. The damage estimate is $12,000.
