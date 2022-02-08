Silsby joining the Roy-Hart board

MIDDLEPORT — A new member will be appointed to the Royalton Hartland Board of Education on Wednesday to fill the post vacated by Tom Brigham Jr. in mid January.
According to district Superintendent Hank Stopinski, Brandi Silsby will be appointed to serve in Brigham's place through May 17. Silsby applied for the appointment when the vacancy was advertised, Stopinski said.
The board will also elect a new president and vice president at the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at the high school.
