MIDDLEPORT — The Royalton-Hartland school board welcomed a new member at its Wednesday night meeting. Brandi Silsby, a parent and alumni to the district, was appointed to the board following the resignation of school board president Tom Brigham Jr. last month.
Brigham said Wednesday that he decided to resign following the purchase of a new business in West Seneca. He explained the long commute would impede his abilities to function as a member of the school board. Regardless of his situation, he said he felt happy with the board's decision to appoint Silsby to the position.
“She comes from a good family, and has a couple of kids at Roy-Hart," Brigham said. “She’s more than capable, and an ideal replacement.”
Roy-Hart Superintendent Hank Stopinski also said he was satisfied with Silsby’s appointment.
“She represents another contingent to the district that the board doesn’t have," the superintendent said. "She has good children, she’s an educator and she’s been actively involved in our PTA. I think it’s going to be another nice perspective on our decisions that need to be made.”
The board also voted for a new president and vice-president at the meeting, choosing former vice president Carol Blumrick to be president, and Jesse Snyder to be vice president.
“Carol and Jesse have been on the board for a while,” said Stopinski, “and I think they’re going to do a very good job of representing the opinions of the district.”
Silsby was appointed to serve in Brigham's place through May 17. She applied for the appointment when the vacancy was advertised, Stopinski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.