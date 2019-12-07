Western New York at last has a new federal judge.
The U.S. Senate voted 75-16 Wednesday afternoon to confirm John L. Sinatra, Jr., a nominee of President Trump, to a vacant judge post in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer backed Sinatra, while New York's other Democratic senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, voted against his nomination.
Sinatra will replace Judge William M. Skretny, who announced his move to senior status (a semi-retirement for judges) in summer 2014.
Sinatra, 47, is an attorney at Buffalo's Hodgson Russ law firm, where he mainly practices commercial law, according to the firm's website. He previously served as the third-ranking attorney in the general counsel's office of the U.S. Department of Commerce and as a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals from 1996 to 1998. He graduated from the University at Buffalo School of Law in 1996.
Like many Republican judicial appointees, he is a member of the Federalist Society a conservative legal organization. Sinatra's brother, Nick Sinatra, is the founder and president of Sinatra & Company, one of the largest real estate firms in the Buffalo-Niagara region.
Trump first nominated Sinatra for the bench in May 2018. Former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, reportedly recommended his nomination, and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer backed Sinatra as well.
But while the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Sinatra's nomination in August 2018, the full Senate never took up his confirmation for a vote last year. Trump renominated Sinatra in April, and his nomination was reported out of the Senate Judiciary Committee in June.
Sinatra cleared his last major hurdle Tuesday when the Senate voted 76-16 to end debate on his nomination.
Sinatra's confirmation ends a five-year limbo over replacing Skretny, a nominee of President George H.W. Bush who served in the full-time judicial slot from 1990 to 2015.
In summer 2014, Schumer announced he was backing Denise O'Donnell, a former U.S. Attorney and former director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance. But the President Barack Obama sat on her recommendation for over a year, reportedly without explanation, leading O'Donnell to withdraw.
President Obama then nominated — at Schumer's recommendation — Kathleen M. Sweet, a Buffalo attorney and former Appellate Division law clerk, in March 2016. Her nomination went before the Senate Judiciary Committee in June 2016, but the Republican-controlled Senate adjourned at the end of 2016 without acting on her nomination. That allowed Trump to put forward Sinatra for the post.
