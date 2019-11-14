Sinatra & Co. lists 4 downtown properties for sale

A real estate agent has confirmed that Sinatra & Company Real Estate is looking to sell four of its downtown Lockport properties.
Ronald “Gunner” Tronolone, a licensed associate real estate broker with Hunt Commercial, confirmed these properties are listed for sale:
— 133-135 Main St., where the Union-Sun & Journal leases an office. The list price is $895,000 and the building was raised in 1958, according to Hunt.
— 80 Main St. and 175 Walnut St., known together as Ulrich City Centre. The properties are listed for sale as a package. Raised in 2006, the asking price for them is $2,950,000.
— 144-150 Main St., built in 1997 and listed for $825,000. This is the site of Key Bank’s downtown branch office.
— 170 East Ave. is listed for $395,000. The building is vacant.
The properties are part of the Lockport portfolio that Sinatra & Company purchased from Ulrich Development Company in 2013-2014.
An inquiry from the US&J to Sinatra & Company Real Estate was forwarded to Jessica Boeckel, who did not respond as of press time.
US&J publisher John Celestino reassured customers that the US&J is not going anywhere.
“We have no plans to stop operating out of downtown Lockport,” he said Thursday.
