Having the privilege of performing on Broadway is difficult to pull off. It’s even more difficult if you aren’t an adult. Yet Zane Paris Gerson, a native of Lockport, is performing in musical productions on Broadway at the age of 17.
Gerson resided in Lockport where he was homeschooled until he turned 13 in 2018. At that point he started attending Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts in New York City, where he is still residing today. He’s been involved in musical theater his whole life, and has said that this was in part due to his parents being involved with the business themselves. His mother, Inga Marie Gerson, is a dancer, and his father, Joel Marc Gerson, is a musician.
“I’ve just been surrounded by it my whole life,” Gerson said.
Gerson credits his parents as being his greatest source of inspiration.
“I would always watch them perform and create. Seeing them perform really inspired me to want to be a part of telling stories like this,” he said.
What has always made musical theater so appealing to Gerson is its way of creating and telling stories.
“Getting to share these stories means a lot to me,” he said. “It’s the main reason why I do it.”
Gerson is currently involved in a relatively new production titled The Last Boy in the Second Republic of SHKID, in which he plays the character Zdenek Pollack. The story is based on the real-life events of Holocaust survivor Sidney Taussig. The story is centered around a group of boys at the concentration camp Terezin who wrote the longest-running underground magazine to have been secretly published during the Holocaust.
“It’s how they managed to create a magazine as a way of liberating themselves,” Gerson said, “and to basically fight the Nazis in a very underground manner.”
Gerson mentioned that having the opportunity to learn about this group of teenagers, and having the chance to speak with Holocaust survivors, have been major highlights of his time with the show. Cast members even had the chance to speak with the real Sidney Taussig via Zoom.
“We got the opportunity to learn about these boys, and what they had to go through in the concentration camps,” said Gerson, “and we got the chance to speak to some of the survivors who were actually there as well, and learned from their experiences.”
The show is currently running at the Town Hall Theater in New York City, and the producers are seeking an extended run at other theaters.
One show that holds a special place for Gerson is his all-time favorite musical Newsies, which is based on the 1992 film and centers around the New York City Newsboys Strike of 1899.
“This was a huge inspiration for me as someone who loves dance,” said Gerson. “Seeing strong male dancers on stage really inspired me, and encouraged me to keep doing this.”
Gerson would love to perform in Newsies if the opportunity ever arises, he added.
