The Sister Mary Loretto Community Soup Kitchen Drive begins today. This annual call for donations is run by the Lockport Salvation Army, because – as volunteers, donors and those in need already know – in times of great stress, the soup kitchen is there.
This year, like every year, the drive is to raise $65,000, but the need is much more than that.
Major Jose Santiago of the Salvation Army said the organization, which serves between 140 to 150 meals a day, is seeing a lot of "new faces."
A survey conducted by Santiago found a 24% rise in newcomers to the soup kitchen.
“New names, new people,” Santiago said. “People that in the past we have not seen.”
Santiago said that the increase in “new faces” is a direct result of the world we are living in.
“It’s not just the pandemic that is affecting people. People’s jobs and that,” he said. “You may say there are jobs out there and companies can’t get people to work, but what kind of jobs are they?”
“Let’s say a single mom needs to have the flexibility of the work hours and dealing with their children. What kind of job is available for her in this kind of environment?”
Santiago also noted that supply chain problems also are affecting people’s jobs.
“There are a couple challenges here,” he said. “I want to think all of that together has created a situation where people say, ‘I can at least go to the Salvation Army and have a bite to eat.’ ”
The hours for the soup kitchen are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. though preparation each day begins at 8:30 a.m. for staff and volunteers. Santiago said volunteers have been more wary of exposing themselves to the virus.
“It’s a fear that if I go over there – who’s vaccinated?” he said. “They’d rather stay away. Some of the people who want to volunteer, many times are retirees, so they are past their prime and they are rightly concerned. They want to stay safe, health-wise.”
One of the features of the soup kitchen has been a kind of fellowship of clients sitting down and eating together in the cafeteria of the Salvation Army building at 50 Cottage St. – the downtown area of the city. For the second year running, the soup kitchen has transformed into a food line in which clients can take a packaged warm meal and choose between pastries on a table.
It is not the same, Santiago said, but it has been for the safety of all those involved.
“The challenge that we have is we want to keep both the people that we serve, as well as the volunteers and the staff, safe,” he said. “That’s the very reason we have been monitoring this situation on a weekly basis to see when would be the best time for us to open the building.”
Santiago noted that the work of himself and his staff and the volunteers, does not exclude those who have not been vaccinated.
“We’re not going to tell somebody, ‘We aren’t going to feed you, even though you’re hungry, because you haven’t gotten vaccinated,’ ” Santiago said. “So, in order for us to continue to serve everybody, we have determined this is the best course of action at this time.”
Santiago said he has been watching the numbers and they are going up.
“Do we want to open the door to let people sit down?” he said. “Yes, absolutely! But in order for us to keep everybody safe, at this point, because we cannot confirm who has been vaccinated and who has not and what kind of affect we would bring to a person to someone who is not vaccinated, we are doing this.”
