The Salvation Army is still $15,000 short of its fundraising goal for its annual Sister Mary Loretto Soup Kitchen fundraiser, Salvation Army Major Jose Santiago said on Monday.
The fundraising campaign runs from Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve, and despite Tuesday being the official end of the campaign, the Salvation Army will continue to accept donations. The goal is to raise $65,000 to help fund the soup kitchen, which Santiago said costs $150,000 to operate.
Santiago is confident the community will respond to the Salvation Army's needs.
"We know that the community will respond in one way or another ... This community always comes through for the Salvation Army to be able to continue to provide to the needs of those who need it most," Santiago said. "So, this is a call to the community to know where we are. But we know that if not today, tomorrow. If not tomorrow, the next day."
Santiago said the Red Kettle Drive, a separate fundraising campaign that occurs during the same time period, is $10,000 short of its $80,000 goal.
This year, the Red Kettle Drive implemented Google Pay and Apple Pay. Santiago said preliminary information, as the final information won't be released until January, has shown him that the new addition is not being used in Lockport.
"Like everything, a change takes time. And people are so used to just putting their change inside the red kettle," Santiago said.
Santiago noted that the information he has obtained on this is from conversations with volunteers that ring the bell, and he is not sure if the counter kettles have had usage with the apps.
In other news, the Christmas Assistance Program offered by the Salvation Army helped roughly the same amount of people, Santiago said.
With the program, the Salvation Army works with the Western New York Holiday Partnership, and the Marine Toys for Tots, which donates todays to the Western New York Holiday Partnership. The organization also ensures that no service is duplicated as it offers a database for all the partner organizations to utilize.
"The idea is we don't want any child to go without a gift under the tree," Santiago said.
Families are also provided with meals, so they won't go hungry.
"Every year there is bunch of grateful people. When you see their faces. When you see their tears, and their joy ... We don't do this for us. We do it for others. And it's a privilege to serve," Santiago said.
Here’s how to support the annual Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen fund drive:
• Clip the fund gift form published in the US&J and either drop off your donation and the gift form at the Salvation Army office or mail to: Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094.
Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and “Soup Kitchen” written on the memo line, to ensure that the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operations.
• Visit The Salvation Army-Lockport’s website at http://empire.salvationarmy.org/EmpireNY/lockport. Click the “donate now” button ton the top right corner of the page.
