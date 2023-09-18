NEWFANE — Six more graduates of Newfane Central School have been selected to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award. An induction ceremony will take place during a student assembly Friday and the awardees will be recognized again at night, during the Homecoming football game.
The Distinguished Alumni Award was created in 2022 to honor outstanding graduates who have distinguished themselves in their chosen career, through community service, or otherwise have significantly affected the lives of others.
The award program is a joint endeavor of the Newfane Alumni Association and the school district.
This year’s Newfane High School Distinguished Alumni are:
Ronald Altbach, class of 1964. Altbach was an unparalleled concert pianist, song writer, capital markets executive and entrepreneur. He earned a degree in music from Cornell University, cofounded the band King Harvest and played the electric piano on their 1973 hit “Dancing in the Moonlight.” He also developed water and power system infrastructure in the Middle East and South Africa. Altbach died on Feb. 21.
Erik Harrington, class of 1987. Harrington was a two-sport athlete in high school who earned a degree in computer science and math from SUNY Binghamton. Most people know him as “Coach” for his many years of volunteer coaching in the community. He was also involved with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and the Church Council at Zion Lutheran Church.
David Nasca, class of 2008. Nasca is an accomplished artist and educator. He earned a visual arts degree from the University of Chicago and a Master of Fine Art from Cornell University. Nasca now teaches at Columbia University and the Chicago High School for the Arts and has run DIY spaces in Chicago and Ithaca, N.Y. His art has been shown in galleries across the country and internationally.
Jaak Rakfeldt, class of 1964. Rakfeldt has been a professor, researcher and clinician since earning a degree in psychology from SUNY Geneseo, a master’s degree in social work from Syracuse University, and a PhD in social science from Syracuse University. He’s an emeritus professor of social work and a clinical professor, and has served as a clinical consultant and conducted seminars for various community mental health agencies and organizations.
Lisa Rudgers, class of 1981. Rudgers is co-founder and partner of Peterson Rudgers Group. She earned a degree from St. Bonaventure University and has more than 30 years’ experience in higher education, strategy, marketing, public affairs, issues management and leadership coaching. She also served as the University of Michigan vice president for global communications and strategic initiatives.
Ron Winkley, class of 1976. Winkley earned a degree in criminal justice from RIT and a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Niagara University. He was a police officer and Chief of Police in Lewiston and is now the graduate director of Criminal Justice Administration at Niagara University. Winkley also has been an active community volunteer, serving as a town and village trustee.
