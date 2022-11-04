The final public meeting for the Railyard Skatepark had officials and friends in the skating community on hand, including Mayor Michelle Roman and engineer and skateboarder Joe Villella. In addition, Matt Fluegge, CEO of the Seattle-based skatepark design and construction firm, Grindline, was piped in via video to show the renderings thus far of the project.
First off, Fluegge unveiled the input he had gotten from another public meeting in August, as well as online feedback.
The demographics of those putting in input for the skatepark was largely between the ages of 18-24. About 37% of the design input was from that age group. The next set of ages was 25-44 was only slightly behind at 23%. Approximately 80% of respondents live in Lockport. Anyone with more input can contact Grindline at their email at inform@grindline.com.
The park will largely be for those using the space for skating. In the online survey, 80% skatepark and 20% amenities, such as benches and drinking fountains, were voted in.
Street and transitional features were also weighed in with 60% of the park’s features being modeled after regular streets and sidewalks, such as stairs and railings versus 40% transitional, which covers those who want vertical ramps and other inclines to perform tricks on.
“The first street features coming on top was stairs, skate-able art, ledge, gap, flat bar, handrail, manual pad. Basically all the usual suspects there,” Fluegge said. “As far as transitional features. Mini ramp coming on top there. Quarter pipe shortly after. Snake run, pump track.”
Funding for the project came from a $250,000 matching grant from The Skatepark Project and those who donated to meet that match. Big donors included the Grigg Lewis Foundation ($125,000), the John R. Oishei fund ($28,000) and the City of Lockport ($22,000). Funding from the Niagara Greenway River Commission is still on the line as organizer John Craig will present to Niagara County Host Community Standing Committee for those funds that would equal $30,000.
Before the meeting started, Roman said a few words.
“I’m excited,” Roman said. “The concept drawings are really great. They took all the input of the community that at at the last meeting and I’m interested to see any minor adjustments and see this come to light. I’d like to thank the volunteers and all the people who made this possible from the city , from the volunteer organizations, Dr. Craig and everybody from Grindline.”
The sole commenter was Joe Villella who asked for a hubba curb, a concrete ledge that leads down a stairway. The suggestion was taken in immediately.
“I think there’s definitely room for that,” Fluegge said.
The last thing to do before winter is to tear down the existing wooden skatepark at Outwater Park. Those interested in helping can go to The Railyard Skatepark or Friends of the Railyard Skatepark Facebook pages and leave a message.
