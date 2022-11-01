The final meeting for public input on the design of the concrete skatepark at Outwater Park has been scheduled for 5 p.m Thursday, Nov. 3 at City Hall.
This will be the last public meeting in regard to the skatepark’s design elements and will include renderings of what it will look like once fully constructed. Most importantly, it will give the public the ability to critique the design and add in features that they might feel are lacking.
The design and build of the Railyard Skatepark is being done by Grindline, a Seattle-based concrete skatepark design and construction firm. In its last meeting on Aug. 2, old and new skateboarders alike came out with suggestions like a spine transfer ramp, a roll-in on a bowl and more track for “cruising on” in the park’s design.
Veteran skater Rich Hoose also asked for a flat place in the middle of the skatepark where a band could play while skaters, BMX bikers, scooters and skates utilize the park.
Hoose was very enthusiastic about the park at the first meeting and what it would do for the community.
“You’ll build bonds you’ll have for the rest of your life,” Hoose said. “People we’ve met skating, even as old men, we still spend a lot of time with.”
Other incorporations of the design included a tribute to the Flight of Five canal locks that gave Lockport its name.
“The flight is cool,” Owen Szantor, a newbie to the sport. “(I’d like it) if we could incorporate that.”
According to City Engineer Steve Pump, construction will probably begin in the spring, but that the deconstruction of the existing wooden skatepark will likely take place before that.
He voiced enthusiasm about the meeting on Thursday.
“We’ll be able to see the renderings and get final public input,” Pump said on Monday.
Funding for the new skatepark was made possible by a matching grant from The Skatepark Project for $250,000. Through donations, including the Grigg Lewis Foundation, which donated $125,000, the John R. Oishei fund, which donated $28,000, and the City of Lockport, which donated $22,000 for the project and signage around the city, the project has been taking shape since before the Covid pandemic.
Most recently the Niagara River Greenway Commission denied the project a recommendation of funds due to the projects “inconsistency” with its mission, said Greg Stevens, chair of the group. John Craig, the main organizer of the project, will be presenting to the Niagara County Host Community Standing Committee before Thanksgiving, but after the public meeting, for those funds totaling $30,000.
“We’re pretty confident,” Craig said, and noted that the project had support from the county legislature.
“They’re pretty happy with the project,” he said.
Mayor Michelle Roman said she did not believe there would be any problem with securing the funding. As one of the first proponents of the new skatepark, dating back to her own election, Roman said, “I’m excited to finally see it coming to life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.