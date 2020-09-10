Skating around the coronavirus

Stressing the importance of self-screening for even the mildest signs of COVID-19 and limiting entry points are among actions being taken by Cornerstone CFCU Arena as the pandemic continues.
In the arena's September newsletter, officials said it's expected that everyone will follow guidelines at every arena visited, once travel is permitted.
For now, Cornerstone arena's upper Tower Entrance on Grigg Lewis Way will remain closed. Visitors should enter the twin-rink facility from the Market Street (lower) entrance and maintain six feet of distance from others whenever possible.
Every person entering the arena (over the age of 2 years) must wear protective facial covering at all times while inside the arena, except while skating.
Also, visitors must use hand sanitizer, which is provided in the vestibule at the Market Street entrance.
In order for Lockport Youth Hockey Association players or family to be eligible for team events or to enter the arena, the newsletter relayed, these conditions must not be present:
— A temperature reading of 100.4 or higher one hour prior to a scheduled event.
— Feeling sick or experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms — fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion/runny nose, nausea/vomiting or diarrhea.
— A diagnosis of, or belief that one has contracted, COVID-19, unless you have had no fever for 72 hours (without use of medicine) and 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
— Contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days.
— You traveled internationally or to an area on the current New York State Travel Advisory list in the past 14 days.
Skaters must not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled ice time and must enter through the Market Street entrance and report to their assigned locker room. Prior to taking the ice, skaters may remove their masks and properly secure their helmets. Skaters have 10 minutes to change, retrieve their belongings and exit wearing a mask. Locker room bathrooms and showers are currently closed.
Players must wait in designated locker rooms until the ice is ready and the Zamboni doors are closed. They will enter and exit the ice through the gate closest to their locker room.
Novice, 6U and 8U Mites, and 9U and 10U Squirts hockey players may enter the building with a small duffle bag containing helmet, gloves, water bottle and skates, but all other equipment must be worn while entering and exiting the building. Novice and mites will not have locker room access.
Other new rules include: no spitting anywhere within the facility; no off-ice or dry-land training inside; and no sharing of water bottles or equipment.
For now, each youth participant may be accompanied by only one parent/caregiver. Spectators will be directed to designated areas at ice level, to observe the practice and must remain there, socially distanced for the duration of the ice session.
The concession stand remains closed.
