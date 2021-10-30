Incumbent Pendleton town supervisor Joel Maerten has an opponent on the Tuesday general election ballot: Kathy Saunders.
Saunders currently resides with Jeff Stowell, the former town highway superintendent, who had to quit the post to avoid jail time after his guilty plea to misdemeanor charges stemming from his use of town equipment for personal projects.
Maerten says many in the town believed the situation with Stowell should have been handled “in house” but he did not agree — and didn't want any part in a "coverup."
Responding to a suggestion that Saunders' campaign is a form of revenge against him, Maerten says that's plausible.
Saunders says it's not true.
“I’m running because I believe the community deserves a platform of transparency, of easy access, of a greater element of service to our residents," she said. "I don’t believe that is the case now. I think I can provide those things to the community. I felt this way prior to the situation with Jeff Stowell. (His situation) had nothing to do with it.”
The Union-Sun & Journal fielded a complaint about the Pendleton town board appointing Maerten's son, Wyatt, as the town dog control officer. The post pays $14 an hour.
About that appointment, Maerten said, he asked his son not to "put in for it. ... It came to the board meeting and he was the only person who expressed interest. I said to the board, ‘Guys, you can wait for somebody else, I told him not to put in for this,’ and they said, ‘No, no, no, nobody else wants this.’”
Maerten also disclosed that his teenage daughter works for the town, cutting lawns during the summer.
“I tell my kids, ‘go work somewhere else’ but it's right in town and we can’t find anybody else to do things,” Maerten said.
Maerten was first elected Pendleton supervisor in 2015. He said he ran for the post because “it didn’t seem like the town wasn’t going anywhere. It seemed we needed new ideas, new perspective. ... If no one else is stepping up to make change, I may as well.”
Pendleton has been growing, quickly, Maerten said, and town leaders have long worked on ways to make it more family-friendly. Improved parks and newer trails within the town have been "very busy" since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted. A long-talked-about project, development of a community center, is going out to bid soon, he said.
“The community center has been a project that has been talked about for 15, 20 years and we’re confronted with the reality that we need to do something, but the cost of construction is ridiculous,” Maerten said. “We got an award from the (Niagara River) Greenway Commission, in addition to reserves, and we finally came up with a practical project so groups like the senior citizens groups, youth groups, veteran groups, could use it.”
If a stronger community feel in Pendleton is residents' desire, Saunders suggested, the work shouldn't be done by a few people only.
“It’s really important to build a team. That’s how I usually begin, build a strong team, cultivate a culture," she said. "Not only with the town hall, but the community as a whole. We need some cultural tweaks and, I mean, we need to focus on being a community.”
Transparency, honesty and accessibility forge the path to trusting relationships in which people can work with one another, she added.
“I don’t see this as a position that works alone.”
