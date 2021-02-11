GASPORT — Slayton Settlement Road west of Quaker Road will be closed next week to allow for bridge rehabilitation work.
The temporary closing starts on Monday. It's the first of three periods during which the road will be closed while work is done to shore up the deteriorated Slayton Settlement Road bridge, county officials said.
The job next week is placement of a 20-foot-wide precast concrete arch within the bridge. Edbauer Construction already completed the placement of concrete inside the culvert, which is required to set the pre-cast arch units. The units will be put in place by a crane.
A detour route will be in place while the road is closed.
The next anticipated road closure for bridge work is in late spring.
