Rehabilitation of Slayton Settlement Road in the town of Lockport, from Lake Avenue to Harrington Road, will begin at the end of the month. Electronic message boards will be installed next week to alert motorists to the coming work.
According to county legislator Will Collins, construction will start July 31. The expected completion date is late October. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the county-led project.
