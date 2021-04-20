Slayton Settlement solar farm proposal draws fire from neighbors

A proposed special use permit for the construction of a 45-acre, 7-megawatt utility solar farm in the town of Lockport met with stiff opposition from residents around the site near the intersection of Slayton Settlement and Day roads.
In fact, Tuesday's town planning board meeting drew so many opponents of the plan by Renewable Properties that, due to Covid safety restrictions, many had to wait out in the town hall foyer for their turn to speak.
By the end of the 90-minute public hearing, all but one local resident said they object to the plan by RP, which was represented by project manager Brian Madigan.
Brent Powley of Day Road cited several issues he has with the project.
“The SEQR (environmental review) form submitted and reviewed clearly states: ‘Impact on the land? Yes. Impact on surface water? Yes. Impact on ground water? Yes. Impact on agricultural resources? Yes. Impact on aesthetic resources and historical and archeological resources? Yes. Impact on transportation? Yes. Impact on energy? Yes. Impact on noise, odor and light? Yes.”
Barbara Outten of Gasport attended the hearing on behalf of her family as well as neighbors Gary and Sue McCollum of Slayton Settlement Road.
“Farmers and homeowners alike are strongly opposed to the project,” the McCollums stated in a letter that Outten read aloud. “The landscape of the Day Road, Slayton Settlement Road, Harrington Road, Canal Road area is stunning, undeveloped and preserved for generations.”
Outten said the RP solar farm would reduce property values and change lifestyles, while changing the landscape drastically.
Rick and Lisa DeWaters of Day Road reside on the “gully” or deep dip in the road, just north of Canal Road. The DeWaters said an access road proposed at the dip would make the area “treacherous” for people and animals alike.
“If they're going to expose this rock across the street and try to dig down there, do we know what's that made of? What kind of repercussions will there be if I have water in my basement three feet high?” Lisa DeWaters asked.
Among a dozen others speaking against the project were George Walker of Canal Road and Dennis Brauer of Day Road.
Madigan thanked everyone for attending the public hearing, the town's second hearing related to the project. He suggested that a public forum be planned in the near future to allow for more input from the neighborhood and to give RP an opportunity to answer any questions.
