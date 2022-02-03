Sliding car causes head-on collision at Summit and State

Minor injuries were reported after a car slid down Summit Street and struck another car head-on on State Road about noon Thursday.
The accident occurred after the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and slid down the sloped Summit Street roadway into the other vehicle.
Officer Dave Balduf said minor injuries were reported by the driver and passenger of the vehicle on State Road. They were transported by Twin City Ambulance to a local hospital.
Lockport Fire Department firefighters directed traffic as a tow truck spent about half an hour taking both of the vehicles out of the roadway.
Another vehicle slid off the roadway as well but without any damage, during the loading of the crashed vehicles. The tow truck was able to pull that car out as well.
