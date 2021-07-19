The journey from April 2020 to July 2021 had plenty of ups and down, but from testing, to social distancing, contact tracing, masks, mass vaccination sites, smaller points of dispersion of the Moderna, Pfizer and Jansen & Jansen vaccines, the barometer of success has been measured by the amount of new cases contracted day-by-day and week-to-week.
In the last two weeks, that number increased by 25% in Niagara County, but Department of Health Commissioner Dan Stapleton, noted that meant five more people tested positive this past week than last.
“It’s hard to predict, but when they’re talking about percentages, we’ve got to be careful when we’re talking about percentages of low numbers,” Stapleton said. “If you look at our numbers from this week to the one before, it went up to 25 from 20 people, but that’s a 25% increase.”
Stapleton said, to put it into perspective, that there were days when the numbers were 2,000 cases in a week. However, he said that he doesn’t expect the numbers to go down any more, and there’s a reason for that.
“About 90% of people with new cases were the ones who never got vaccinated,” Stapleton said. “So, when we say, what can be done to improve these numbers, one thing we can do right away is make sure people get vaccinated, because if they don’t get vaccinated, these numbers are going to continue.”
Stapleton also note last year it was thought the numbers were good, about five to 10 new cases each day, but that was a bit premature.
“But the difference between now and last year when the numbers went higher, that was because we didn’t have a vaccine,” he said. “Now everyone who wants a vaccination have been vaccinated.Those who are a little hesitate, we try to use the science-based approach. We’ve tried to counter the information that comes up on the internet. All those kinds of things, but the bottom line is if we want to stop the numbers we need to make sure people are getting vaccinated.”
“It’s no longer about protecting yourself of protecting your loved one,” Stapleton continued. “It’s protecting everybody in your neighborhood, in your school, in church, in your sports team. People need to realize they got to do their part to stop the numbers from rising. And one more thing they can do is get vaccinated.”
Stapleton noted that individuals who have changed their minds can get vaccinated and should speak to their doctors about making an appointment. Also, pharmacies at Tops, Rite Aid and CVS all offer the potentially life-saving vaccine.
This comes at a time where regulations of eateries and businesses have been loosened completely with 100% capacity allowed in restaurants and distancing regulations stripped from businesses. It is as back to normal as we can get, Niagara County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler said, though businesses may enforce rules in their restaurants and shops as they are comfortable with.
"The best advice to any concerns is to exercise your best discretion, do what you think is right for yourself," Schuler said. "Protect your health and safety at the level you're most comfortable with, but as far as the guidelines and the regulations go, we're at full capacity."
