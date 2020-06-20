As candidates for Niagara County Court Judge, law clerk Michael Benedict and District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek are barred by professional ethics from offering their views on issues and are instead required to focus solely on their backgrounds and their qualifications for the job.
That hasn't stopped outside interests from encouraging voters to judge them by their ethics, their character and the company they keep in a race that has been punctuated by colorful and mostly unflattering campaign mailers, robocalls and letters mailed to households by current and former officials in the run-up to Tuesday's primary election.
THE CANDIDATES
Benedict and Wojtaszek are vying to succeed Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon, who is retiring in December, at the end of her current 10-year term.
Benedict, a registered Democrat, currently serves as Sheldon's principal law clerk. He previously worked as the lead felony attorney for the county's public defender office from 2006 to 2016. The University of Buffalo School of Law graduate also was a deputy corporation counsel for the City of Lockport from 2012 to 2014. He is married to attorney Laura Miskell-Benedict, the current corporation counsel for the City of Lockport. Benedict has the endorsement of the Niagara County Democratic Committee.
Wojtaszek, also a registered Democrat, is the county's first female district attorney after being elected without opposition in 2016. Before her election, she served as Sheldon's confidential law clerk for seven years. She also is a graduate of UB law school and served as a prosecutor in the DA's office for 12 years, working in the special victims unit. She is married to Henry Wojtaszek, a past chairman of the Niagara County Republican Committee and the current president of Western New York Off-Track Betting Corp. Wojtaszek has been endorsed by the county Republican, Conservative and Independence committees.
CAMPAIGN FODDER
State judicial campaign ethics rules discourage candidates for judgeships from engaging in partisan politics, in an effort to "reduce the risk of public criticism and promote public confidence in the judiciary."
Surrogates for the candidates, including representatives of political parties offering their endorsements, have more leeway when it comes to such rules and have taken full advantage of their opportunity to chime in on this year's judicial election.
The Niagara County Independence committee weighed in first, with chair Susan Agnello-Eberwein issuing a press release last week calling attention to a series of racially charged Tweets by Christian Peck, the former county public information officer who performed campaign work for Benedict.
In her release, Agnello-Eberwein called on Benedict to "fire" Peck as his "campaign manager" in light of what she described as "racially divisive, misogynistic, culturally insensitive and violence-inducing posts" that appeared on Peck's Twitter account amid protests tied to the police-involved death of George Floyd. One post, highlighted by the Independence committee, followed the shooting of a Black Lives Matters protester and was accompanied by a statement from Peck that read: "About damn time. Now more, please."
The Independence committee followed up with a pair of robocalls to households — one that was not attributed to the committee and a second one that was identified as being placed by the committee — targeting Benedict and his campaign's association with Peck.
As a candidate vying for "one of the most important positions" in county government, Agnello-Eberwein said Benedict should have exercised better judgment in working with Peck, whom she described as a "radical, rightwing demagogue" whose Facebook page is "plagued with posts calling for an ‘armed insurrection’ and other similar ideologies." She noted that in nearby Buffalo, similar inflammatory social media posts resulted in the suspension of a police dispatcher and the retirement of the longtime owner of Chef's restaurant.
She also called Benedict's use of Peck for campaign-related work "beyond reprehensible."
"It is probably one of the most racist Facebook pages I have ever seen," Agnello-Eberwein said during a telephone interview this week. "I think if you are preaching one thing, you need to practice what you preach."
Peck did not respond to request for comment.
Niagara Falls attorney Jason Cafarella said he is Benedict's campaign manager, not Peck. He acknowledged that Peck's consulting firm, Excelsior Strategies, was paid with funds from the Benedict campaign for taking photographs and issuing press releases on the campaign's behalf.
Cafarella said the Benedict campaign has severed ties with Excelsior Strategies and does not agree with the statements on social media attributed to Peck, which he described as inappropriate, "awful" and not in keeping with the campaign's values.
"Peck has never been our campaign manager. He has never been on our campaign committee. He was hired help. He was an independent contractor that had certain tasks that he's completed," Cafarella said.
"You don't fire somebody who is not working for you," he added.
As for Peck's social media comments, Cafarella said Benedict and his campaign do not share Peck's values, nor does Benedict have the same values of any other private contractor the campaign may have hired.
"This is a person whose actions speak to who he is," Cafarella said of Benedict. "He's not building a cadre of political friends or building a machine of political insiders. He's been dedicating his campaign to helping the community. That's his message. That's who is as a candidate and who he is as a person."
CAMPAIGN TIES
Just who is officially serving as Wojtaszek's campaign manager has not, so far, been made a matter of public record.
This newspaper asked Wojtaszek by email for the name of her campaign manager on two occasions and she did not answer the question.
Wojtaszek also did not answer when asked if Kevin Schuler, Niagara County's current public information officer who pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies as a result of his involvement in the Buffalo Billions corruption scandal, was assisting with her campaign.
Schuler did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.
Wotjaszek has acknowledged receiving volunteer campaign help from Nick D'Angelo, the managing editor of the local media outlet the Niagara Reporter.
The telephone number for the Reporter's managing editor is listed as a contact for a pair of Facebook pages tied to Wojtaszek, including "Niagara Co. District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek" and "Wojtaszek for County Judge."
Although it is the only Facebook page referencing the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, Wojtaszek maintains that the "Niagara Co. District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek" page is not a government-run page, does not express official positions of the DA's office and instead is used to share her "insights about issues impacting law-abiding citizens here." Several ads appeared on the page in the first quarter of 2020. Wojtaszek said the ads, which cost a total of $630, were paid for using funds from her Wojtaszek for DA campaign fund.
As to why D'Angelo's number is listed as a contact on both pages, Wojtaszek said D'Angelo assisted in the verification process as a volunteer for her campaign. Facebook requires verification as a way to confirm the authenticity of a page for public figures, media companies and brands. Wojtaszek said D'Angelo's telephone number was required for the verification process and that she "wasn't aware" that D'Angelo's number still appeared.
In response to questions from this newspaper, D'Angelo also characterized his work with the Wojtaszek campaign as voluntary, insisting he has not been paid to perform any campaign work on her behalf. He said he volunteered to help the campaign because he considers Wojtaszek the most qualified candidate in the race.
D'Angelo denied having written anything in the Reporter about her campaign, although dozens of flattering stories and photographs involving Wojtaszek have appeared on the Reporter's website and Facebook page in recent weeks and in the months since she first announced her candidacy.
"I have not received any payment and have not written a single word about her in the Niagara Reporter," D'Angelo said in a statement. "One story about the race was published, which was a press release from the Independence Party. The reason I volunteered to work on Caroline’s campaign is that she has actual felony jury trial experience — which her opponent unfortunately lacks."
MORE MAILERS
The race has been highlighted by the delivery of colorful, oversized campaign mailers, robocalls and letters to voters from the likes of former state senator George Maziarz, Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski and a county resident who was convicted of violating the New York SAFE Act in 2017.
The Niagara County Democratic Committee, which endorsed Wojtaszek in her run for district attorney four years ago, distributed a flyer featuring a cartoon version of Wojtaszek and describing her as a "fake Democrat" who made more campaign donations to GOP committees and candidates over the years.
Democratic committee chair Jason Zona said the panel's executive committee endorsed Benedict for judge this year following what he described as an "open process." He said there was internal debate over Wojtaszek's support for minor parties with ties to the local GOP as well as her husband's involvement in investigations related to the handling of various affairs at Off-Track Betting Corp. and claims of bid-rigging surrounding Four Points Communications, a company that provided grant-writing services for the county several years ago.
"I pushed for Caroline's endorsement and she sold to us that she was her own person," Zona said, referring to the party's earlier endorsement for her as DA. "Since then, she let me down. She let me down as a legislator and as a party chairman."
"I think there were legitimate reasons why the Democratic committee went with Mike Benedict," he added.
LINGERING QUESTIONS
Maziarz, who was once closely allied with Wojtaszek's husband, Henry, used a portion of his considerable campaign war chest to distribute a letter encouraging conservative voters in the county to oppose the district attorney's candidacy for judge. The letter described the district attorney as a "pro-abortion, pro-gun control" Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton in her race against Donald Trump in 2016.
Maziarz, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in a 2017 public corruption case in which Henry Wojtaszek testified against him, said he got involved in the judge's race because he wants Republicans in the county to know that, despite receiving the endorsement of the local GOP, Caroline Wojtaszek is not supportive of the party's ideals.
Beyond political views, Maziarz contends that the Wojtaszeks have serious questions to answer when it comes to ethics.
Buffalo-based news outlet Investigative Post and this newspaper have reported that OTB is the subject of a federal grand jury investigation involving contract awards, access to lavish health insurance packages for board members and the distribution by the public benefit corporation of tickets to Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games.
Maziarz contends that as an elected official, Caroline Wojtaszek is barred by state and county ethics rules from accepting gifts like tickets to sporting events if the value exceeds allowable limits. He notes that, to date, neither Henry nor Caroline Wojtaszek has publicly answered one of his lingering questions: "Did they personally use sporting event tickets or gain access to luxury suites at area sporting events that were paid for by OTB?"
Neither Henry Wojtaszek nor Caroline Wojtaszek responded to multiple requests from this newspaper seeking comment on the OTB ticket matter.
MORE MUD-SLINGING
On Wednesday, the Niagara County Republican Committee, which has endorsed Wojtaszek, sent out a mailer questioning Benedict's ethics while describing him as being "not fit to be a judge." The mailer accuses Benedict of allowing an opposing defense attorney in a murder case to hold a fundraiser for his campaign, which the county Republicans described as a "flagrant conflict of interest."
In response, Benedict issued a statement saying the judicial campaign should focus on "experience, qualifications and character," not a "malicious last-minute attack ad (that) has no place in a judicial campaign."
"I will only respond that the statements are false. I will continue to run a campaign that is worthy of the office I am seeking," Benedict said.
In a statement issued in response to questions from this newspaper, Caroline Wojtaszek suggested Benedict "condoned or conveniently turned a blind eye to his surrogates throwing everything they could think of" at her "hoping something would stick." She said Benedict surrogates issued at least five negative pieces of mail during a one-week period and said that the timed and deliberately coordinated mailers were filled with "hateful cartoons caricatures, lies and mischaracterizations" and "set up a firing squad" at her and her family.
"A judicial race is non-political. It is about who has the legal qualifications and life experiences to handle this important job. I have run my own campaign. Every piece of mail I sent to our community referenced my own qualifications and experience over the last 23 years. I stand on my record," Wojtaszek said.
SECOND AMENDMENT
Other registered voters received a letter from Simeon Mokhiber, a Niagara Falls resident who was convicted in 2017 under the state's SAFE Act gun control law for having three 17-round magazines for a pistol in his car. Mokhiber was ultimately given a conditional discharge after being found guilty of three felonies by a jury. In his letter, he was critical of Wojtaszek's handling of his case, suggesting she should have exercised better discretion and did not need to prosecute him under the "unconstitutional" SAFE Act.
In a letter of response paid for by the Niagara County Republican Committee, Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski came to Wojtaszek's defense in the case, saying she "inherited" the indictment of Mokhiber from her predecessor, former District Attorney Michael Violante. The letter indicated that, "out of great respect for Mokhiber's military service," Wojtaszek's office made numerous attempts to try to resolve the case in a "reasonable manner," including offering him the chance to have his case processed through veterans court.
"After the conviction, in full transparency, District Attorney Wojtaszek opened her office doors and sat to answer questions of (Second Amendment) advocates," Jastrzemski's letter noted.
