The City of Lockport is ready to hire a contractor to upgrade three traffic lights downtown.
If its bid is approved by the Common Council on Wednesday, the contractor will install new traffic lights at Washburn Street and East Avenue, Locust and East Main streets, and North Transit and West Main streets. The traffic lights are equipped with a camera that can detect oncoming traffic and its direction, in other words “see” approaching vehicles, and better manage traffic flow.
The existing four-way lights are equipped with an underground sensor known as a traffic loop detector, which is activated when it’s driven on, and sets the light to change.
The cost to install camera-guided traffic lights is $175,000. The contractor will also provide pedestrian crossing buttons and upgrades, according to city engineer Steve Pump.
“They’ll work on the entire pedestrian crossing system … the countdown will also make noise, so there’ll be a voice telling you when to cross Main Street,” he said.
Camera-guided traffic lights will only detect traffic in an intersection. They will not record vehicle and traffic law infractions, Pump said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.