City hall was evacuated Thursday morning due to smoke detection relayed by Niagara County central dispatch.
Central dispatch alerted Lockport Fire Department at 10:01 a.m. Assistant Fire Chief Robert Haley conferred with Police Chief Steven Abbott and a decision was made to evacuate the building and active the fire alarm system.
Upon a determination that a belt operating the running gear on a rooftop HVAC unit was the source of the smoke, and there was no fire, all employees were allowed to re-enter and the fire alarm system was reset. The emergency was declared over at 10:49 a.m.
No damage was done to the building, according to the fire department.
