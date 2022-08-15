Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for August. That means all households participating in SNAP, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental allotment this month.
Households already near or at the maximum benefit level — $835 for a household of four — will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.
SNAP households in all counties outside New York City should see the extra benefits post by Friday.
“These added benefits help to alleviate this aching concern for hundreds of thousands of individuals and families still struggling to make ends meet amid the ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hochul said in a release from the governor’s office.
SNAP is a federally funded program overseen by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. The supplemental assistance is tied to the federal declaration of a public health emergency due to Covid; the declaration has been extended until October, which will allow OTDA to continue issuing supplemental SNAP benefits through November.
The additional payments for August will infuse $234 million more federal funding into the New York economy, according to the governor’s office.
More than 1.6 million households /2.8 million New York residents were enrolled in SNAP as of June.
