SANBORN — Shawnee Sno-Chiefs snowmobile club will host a session of the New York State Snowmobile Safety Course from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company hall, 3747 Lockport Road. The free course is open to anyone aged 10 years and older. Advance registration is required; call 731-2174 to reserve places.
A parent or guardian must accompany youths to registration, to sign the state-required permission slip, or provide a signed note authorizing the youth to take the course. Parents are encouraged to attend the course with their children. Those who don’t must pick up their children at the end of the course.
Students should bring a pencil or pen and a snack. Soft drinks will be provided by the Sno-Chiefs.
