So much more than the 3 Rs

For Patti Williams, it’s her son’s smile that means so much.
When he was four months old, Thomas “Tommy” Williams began having seizures, more than 100 a day. He was diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy that becomes apparent during infancy or early childhood.
Today, Tommy is a 15 year-old boy who has three to four seizures a week, is wheelchair-bound and fed intravenously.
While he cannot speak, the difference in his mood before and after his school day is like light and dark, Williams said.
“We see the change in him when he gets back from school,” she said. “He smiles more. He laughs more when he goes to school than when he’s stuck at home.”
The Williams family resides in the Lockport area and Tommy attends the Aspire Center for Learning in Cheektowaga, where he receives occupational, physical and speech therapies. There, he is in a classroom environment with other students like Brayden Maxon, who also experiences seizures and is wheelchair-bound.
In September, the school will be using a hybrid or blended model of two days in school and three days at home. For the Williams family and Brayden’s mother, Kristie Maxon, this was disappointing news.
“We’ll take what we can get,” Williams said while admitting to some concerns about the plan.
Parents are worried whether all the therapies that their children need can be delivered in the short time the school has within its schedule, according to Williams. Before COVID-19, Tommy was provided therapies three days a week, she said.
The shutdown that began in March was hard on Tommy and Brayden, their moms said. Not only was it difficult explaining to them what was happening, they were also without services such as physical therapy.
“We do what we can to get (Tommy) up and moving,” Williams said. “But I’m not a trained physical therapist.”
Maxon, who resides in West Seneca, said Brayden can only be served at Aspire. She's planning to contact the director and her home school district to see about getting Brayden and his peers into classrooms four or five days a week, but she fears it may be for nothing.
“We’re at the mercy of what the schools allow us to do,” Maxon said.
In Lockport City School District, Stacey Aliasso, director of special education, said while the district would provide transportation, food and technology, ultimately the decision of when and how long to open lies with the Aspire Center.
“Our students with disabilities will have their IEPs (Individual Education Plans) implemented whether they’re in district or out of district in accordance to reopening plans,” Aliasso said, adding that such plans are evolving documents for every school including the Aspire Center.
“Whatever they decide to do, we’ll make that happen for our students,” she said.
During last semester’s shutdown, the Maxons and the Williams received activity packets that were sent home and participated in online tele-classes, but remote learning turned out to be an option that Tommy couldn’t access.
“He doesn’t pay attention to the TV,” Williams said. “His mind was wandering and he couldn’t focus.”
The Aspire Center for Learning did open a summer program for Tommy and his friends in mid July, for an hour on Wednesdays and two hours on Thursdays. While that only meant three hours a week, Williams said the depression she had sensed in her son was gone once he came home that first day.
“He was so happy,” she said. “He came home and he couldn’t stop giggling.”
