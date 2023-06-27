Charles Sobieraski Memorial Field at Outwater Park will be formally dedicated at 1 p.m. Saturday. The first game on the newly renovated field, between Roy-Hart Dynamites and Orchard Park Prospects, will begin at 1:45.
Since November, members of the group known as The Friends of Outwater Park have been hard at work making the baseball diamond worthy of its nickname, “The Lockport Stadium.”
Charles Sobieraski served on the Lockport Midget Baseball League board of directors for 40 years. While raising four sons and a daughter, he also worked for Lockport Police Department for 35 years, retiring as a detective, and served on the Lockport school board for 20 years.
All of Sobieraski’s children were active in youth sports. Son Mike Sobieraski is the current director of athletics for Lockport City School District.
“We’re truly humbled and honored that the committee and the City of Lockport took the time to, first of all, put the immense amount of time and effort into refreshing the Outwater Park baseball diamond. It looks awesome,” Mike Sobieraski said. “Better than it looked for many years, even going back to when I played. And naming it after my father? It’s a great honor, and we are humbled and appreciative of all the people that think my father was worthy of this honor.”
Son Mark Sobieraski was at the field Tuesday afternoon to list the amenities that have been added at the field: Two dugouts, including roofs and benches, installed and dedicated to the donors who made them possible, the Brigham Family and Zeton Inc.; a granite memorial bench bearing Charles Sobieraski’s name, paid for his by widow, Elaine Sobieraski; and flagpoles by the bench, donated by Zeton Inc.
“My father’s name will be hanging on a 30-by-30 banner, and then on the left and right of the banner will be the names of everyone who donated time and money into the field,” Mark Sobieraski said.
Renovations to the field include improved landscaping, an upgraded infield, new foul poles and player benches built by Orleans / Niagara Career and Technical Education students.
“My dad’s looking down over us and seeing the field being named after him. I’m sure he’s got a smile on his face,” Mike Sobieraski said.
