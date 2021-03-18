In the Lockport offices of Social Services, several employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Kevin Schuler, public information officer for Niagara County, said Thursday that all protocols were followed after discovering in early March that the virus had found its way into the essential service building.
“Since early March, we have had seven cases,” Schuler said. “Only four of those are open.”
Schuler also said that the seven employees did not work in close proximity to each other.
“The commissioner of Social Services, in conjunction with Building and Grounds, made sure that everything was sanitized properly and all protocols were in place,” he said. “The County Department of Health was contacted and they were involved to make sure everything was done correctly and to contact trace.”
Schuler also denied rumors that some of the employees had sustained visits with clients through home visits.
“There is nobody on this list that were doing home visits,” he said. “If there were, in the course of the contact tracing done by the Department of Health, as well as, Social Services, themselves, they would ask the questions, which would be, ‘Were you closer than six feet for more than 10 minutes with somebody?’ ”
Schuler said that when social workers do visit a client at their home, several precautions are taken to ensure that even close contact would not “breach” those precautions.
“That would be a part of the contact tracing to see if there were people that did have to be notified,” he said. “In this case, they don’t apply because no one who was affected was in homes.”
The employees are on different timelines of recovery and quarantine time and Schuler said three of them have completed their isolation and are back at work.
Schuler was unable to say the manner in which the employees came to contract the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.